Jerry Jones has sparked a massive controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. In a shocking turn of events, the famous owner hasn’t delivered contract extensions for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

Thousands of fans don’t understand what’s going on with the franchise. If the ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl, then why the team’s front office is reluctant to lock the core group of stars.

Now, in a massive story for the NFL, Jerry Jones finally revealed the unexpected reason to justify all his decisions and, listening carefully to his words, there’s no rush at all.

Will Dak Prescott get a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

According to a huge report from Clarence Hill, Jerry Jones finally explained why Dak Prescott hasn’t received a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The reason is the ‘Sunday Ticket’ setback and the impact that could have on the league’s salary cap.

“Well, I’m just saying things like, we had a little deal down here in Los Angeles. That’s exactly what I’m really trying to tell everybody is, frankly, I’ve got a better feel than other people because I have a sense of what revenues might be for the whole league.”

Why Dak Prescott hasn’t signed contract extension with Cowboys?

So, in this scenario, Jerry Jones believes the best path to follow is patience. This decision will apply not only for Dak Prescott, but also for other players looking for contract extensions like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

“If you see me optimistic, then you must know that I think it’s pretty good. If you see me a little cautious, you must know that I’m being cautious. I’m the best at looking around corners. As far as body language and instincts, I’m better than anybody.”