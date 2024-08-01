Lionel Messi has made it to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Team of the Tournament after Argentina's triumph in the United States.

Experts have analyzed performance metrics and statistics before arriving at a final verdict. Even though Lionel Messi didn’t deliver his best performances with Argentina during the 2024 Copa America, Conmebol seemingly considers his level was good enough to include the Inter Miami star in the Team of the Tournament.

On Wednesday, the best eleven of the competition were revealed, with Messi’s presence taking many by surprise as the 37-year-old didn’t look like his true self in the United States this summer.

Troubled with a muscle injury since the opening match, Messi scored only one goal in the 2024 Copa America, which came in the semifinal win over Canada. He only missed the group stage finale against Peru, but Leo had to be subbed off in the final due to injury.

Copa America 2024 Team of the Tournament: Who made the cut apart from Messi?

Messi finished as the sixth highest-rated player of the continental tournament. With this in mind, Conmebol‘s Tactical Study Group (TSG), comprised of renowned South American coaches, selected Messi as part of the best lineup, alongside four other Argentines: Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez, Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero, Rodrigo De Paul, and Lautaro Martínez.

Here’s the 2024 Copa America Team of the Tournament, chosen by Conmebol’s TSG: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina); Alistair Johnston (Canada), Cristian Romero (Argentina), Davinson Sanchez (Colombia), Piero Hincapie (Ecuador); Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina), Manuel Ugarte (Uruguay), James Rodriguez (Colombia); Lionel Messi (Argentina), Lautaro Martinez (Argentina), Raphinha (Brazil).

Messi’s journey at 2024 Copa America with Argentina

Argentina began the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Canada, where Messi provided an assist. However, during the match against Chile, Messi was not at his best, picking up a muscle injury that ruled him out for the group stage finale win against Peru.

The Argentine national team then beat Ecuador on penalties in the quarterfinals, despite Messi missing his panenka attempt. Leo scored his first goal of the tournament in the semifinals, netting the second goal in a 2-0 win against Canada.

In the final against Colombia, the Argentine captain couldn’t finish the match due to another injury. Messi was seen in tears after being subbed off but ended up smiling as Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina the upper hand in extra time.

Messi finished the 2024 Copa America with a goal and an assist in 426 minutes on the field, recording an average rating of 7.54, according to SofaScore. “The Argentinian played his seventh and final CONMEBOL Copa América, achieving the record for matches in the tournament, scoring one goal, and lifting his second trophy,” the CONMEBOL Copa America website reads.