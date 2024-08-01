Japan will face the United States in a crucial Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024 Men's Olympic Volleyball group stage. U.S. fans won't miss a moment, with kickoff times and streaming options easily accessible for all the action.

Where to watch Japan vs United States live for free in the USA: Men's Olympic Volleyball 2024

Japan are set to face off against the United States in a thrilling Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball group stage. Be sure to catch every spike and serve—mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates, tip-off times, and streaming options across the USA.

[Watch Japan vs United States live for free in the USA on Fubo]

As expected, the United States has dominated Group C, securing victories in their first two matches. They cruised to a 3-0 win over Argentina before facing a tougher challenge in a 3-2 triumph against Germany. Aiming to maintain their perfect record and solidify their position as group leaders, the Americans are set to face Japan with full determination.

Japan, on the other hand, finds themselves in a must-win situation. With one victory over Argentina and a loss to Germany, a defeat against the U.S. combined with a German win over Argentina would place them third in the group. Although their current standing keeps them in contention to be one of the best third-place teams, the Japanese squad is eager to secure their spot without relying on other results.

When will the Japan vs United States match be played?

The Japan will clash with United States on Friday, August 2, at 3:00 PM (ET) in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball group stage.

Yuji Nishida (JPN) – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Japan vs United States: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 AM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

How to watch Japan vs United States in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball showdown between Japan and the United States, streaming live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. For comprehensive coverage, tune in to NBC, USA Network, and E!