In an unprecedented decision in one of the most remarkable events in recent Olympic history, the match between Argentina and Morocco continued with the remaining time, but with a notable difference: the audience was no longer in the stands.
In the final play where Javier Mascherano‘s team managed to equalize 2-2 against Morocco, Moroccan fans not only threw projectiles onto the field but also many of them started to invade the pitch.
Due to this incident, both the Argentina and Morocco teams took refuge inside the locker rooms, awaiting the authorities’ decision to resume the remaining time, albeit with the stadium now empty.
On the first day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, organizers received their first major wake-up call during a football match. They will need to take decisive action to prevent such significant incidents from recurring.
Why was the game halted?
Due to repeated stoppages in play, the referee added 15 minutes of stoppage time. After the additional time elapsed, the midfielder Medina scored, equalizing the match and sparking outrage among the Moroccan fans. Celebrations turned chaotic as spectators began hurling projectiles onto the field, prompting both teams to leave the pitch. Subsequently, authorities cleared the stands of all spectators.
