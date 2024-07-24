Julian Alvarez, a star of Manchester City and the Argentina National Team, is in France playing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the U-23s. However, his future at the English club could be in doubt.
Atletico Madrid and PSG have been the first clubs to show interest in the player. However, more offers from other teams are expected to come in should Manchester City confirm his sale.
Alvarez’slimited participation in Manchester City could be one of the determining factors in his departure from the team. The Argentine is looking for more minutes and prominence, something that coach Pep Guardiola has not guaranteed him so far.
What is the market price that Manchester City set for Julian Alvarez?
According to journalist Sam Lee, Manchester City’s correspondent for The Athletic, the English club would be willing to sell Alvarez for a figure of between 70 and 90 million euros. The statements of Guardiola, who did not rule out the departure of players, leave open the possibility of Alvarez leaving Manchester City in this transfer market.
Julian Alvarez’s current situation
Alvarez is concentrated with the Argentina National Team and will miss Manchester City’s preseason. Only time will tell if Alvarez continues at Manchester City or if he undertakes a new challenge at another club. The final decision will depend on the player, the club and the offers that are presented.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.