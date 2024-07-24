Julian Alvarez's future at Manchester City is in doubt. The Argentine has received a millionaire offer from another club, and could leave the team in search of more playing time.

Julian Alvarez, a star of Manchester City and the Argentina National Team, is in France playing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the U-23s. However, his future at the English club could be in doubt.

Atletico Madrid and PSG have been the first clubs to show interest in the player. However, more offers from other teams are expected to come in should Manchester City confirm his sale.

Alvarez’s limited participation in Manchester City could be one of the determining factors in his departure from the team. The Argentine is looking for more minutes and prominence, something that coach Pep Guardiola has not guaranteed him so far.

What is the market price that Manchester City set for Julian Alvarez?

According to journalist Sam Lee, Manchester City’s correspondent for The Athletic, the English club would be willing to sell Alvarez for a figure of between 70 and 90 million euros. The statements of Guardiola, who did not rule out the departure of players, leave open the possibility of Alvarez leaving Manchester City in this transfer market.

Julian Alvarez #9 of Team Argentina runs with the ball during the Men’s group B match between Argentina and Morocco during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 24, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez’s current situation

Alvarez is concentrated with the Argentina National Team and will miss Manchester City’s preseason. Only time will tell if Alvarez continues at Manchester City or if he undertakes a new challenge at another club. The final decision will depend on the player, the club and the offers that are presented.