Brazil face off against USWNT in the 2024 Olympic Games gold medal match. For key information on match dates, kickoff times, and how to stream the game in your country.

Brazil vs USWNT: Where to watch and live stream Women's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

Brazil are gearing up to take on USWNT in the much-anticipated gold medal match at the 2024 Olympic Games, promising a thrilling showdown between two of football’s powerhouses. Don’t miss a second of this marquee event—be sure to check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options.

The stage is set for a thrilling gold medal showdown, with the U.S. Women’s National Team leading the charge. As the most decorated team in the history of this competition, the Americans are gunning for yet another title. However, they know that claiming victory won’t come easily this time around.

Standing in their way is Brazil, who enters this final with a sense of destiny. Fresh off an electrifying victory over world champions Spain, the Brazilians are eager to capitalize on this historic opportunity. They’re ready to challenge the might of the USWNT and etch their own name in the annals of soccer history.

Brazil vs USWNT: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (August 11)

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Brazil vs USWNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV Vivo, Play SporTV Globo

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, France 3, Eurosport 2 France

Germany: Eurosport Player Germany

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport 2 Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Peacock, Telemundo