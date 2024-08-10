Brazil are gearing up to take on USWNT in the much-anticipated gold medal match at the 2024 Olympic Games, promising a thrilling showdown between two of football’s powerhouses. Don’t miss a second of this marquee event—be sure to check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options.
The stage is set for a thrilling gold medal showdown, with the U.S. Women’s National Team leading the charge. As the most decorated team in the history of this competition, the Americans are gunning for yet another title. However, they know that claiming victory won’t come easily this time around.
Standing in their way is Brazil, who enters this final with a sense of destiny. Fresh off an electrifying victory over world champions Spain, the Brazilians are eager to capitalize on this historic opportunity. They’re ready to challenge the might of the USWNT and etch their own name in the annals of soccer history.
Brazil vs USWNT: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (August 11)
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
USA: 11:00 AM (ET)
Brazil vs USWNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV Vivo, Play SporTV Globo
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, France 3, Eurosport 2 France
Germany: Eurosport Player Germany
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport 2 Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Peacock, Telemundo