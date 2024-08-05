France U23 will clash with Egypt U23 in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic Games. Stay tuned for crucial updates on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

France U23 vs Egypt U23: Where to watch and live stream Men's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

France U23 are set to face Egypt U23 in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic Games, promising an exhilarating showdown. Make sure to catch every moment of this high-stakes match by checking local listings for kickoff times and available streaming options in your country.

[Watch France U23 vs Egypt U23 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a thrilling rematch of the Qatar 2022 final where Messi’s Argentina triumphed over Mbappe’s France, the home team exacted revenge by defeating the Albicelestes 1-0, securing a spot in the semi-finals and putting themselves just two wins away from the coveted gold medal.

However, their path to the final won’t be easy as they face a formidable opponent in Egypt U23. Despite not being initially favored to advance this far, the Egyptians have proven their mettle with impressive performances. Determined to upset the hosts, Egypt will aim to make a historic leap into the gold medal match, adding another chapter to their remarkable journey.

France U23 vs Egypt U23: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 6)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 6)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 6)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 6)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 6)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 6)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Ibrahim Adel of Egypt – IMAGO / NurPhoto

France U23 vs Egypt U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX, France 3, Eurosport 2 France

Germany: Eurosport Player Germany

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo