France U23 are set to face Egypt U23 in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic Games, promising an exhilarating showdown. Make sure to catch every moment of this high-stakes match by checking local listings for kickoff times and available streaming options in your country.
In a thrilling rematch of the Qatar 2022 final where Messi’s Argentina triumphed over Mbappe’s France, the home team exacted revenge by defeating the Albicelestes 1-0, securing a spot in the semi-finals and putting themselves just two wins away from the coveted gold medal.
However, their path to the final won’t be easy as they face a formidable opponent in Egypt U23. Despite not being initially favored to advance this far, the Egyptians have proven their mettle with impressive performances. Determined to upset the hosts, Egypt will aim to make a historic leap into the gold medal match, adding another chapter to their remarkable journey.
France U23 vs Egypt U23: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (August 6)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 6)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 6)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 6)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 6)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 6)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
France U23 vs Egypt U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX, France 3, Eurosport 2 France
Germany: Eurosport Player Germany
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo