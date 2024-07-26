France U23 faceoff against Guinea U23 on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, promising an action-packed showdown. Don’t miss a second—stay updated on kickoff times and streaming options to catch every thrilling moment of this high-stakes clash live.
France U23, a key contender for the gold medal, made a strong debut with a commanding 3-0 victory over the United States U23, edging them closer to securing a spot in the next round. This impressive performance sets the stage for their second match, where they face a more formidable opponent in Guinea U23.
Guinea U23 are in a precarious position after an opening defeat to New Zealand U23, making this matchup critical for their survival in the tournament. With elimination looming, Guinea need at least a draw to stay in contention, but overcoming France’s momentum will be a formidable challenge.
France U23 vs Guinea U23: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (July 28)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (July 28)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 2:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Guinea: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (July 28)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 28)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 28)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (July 28)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
France U23 vs Guinea U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, France 3
Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
Guinea: DStv Now
Indonesia: Vidio
Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports