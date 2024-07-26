France U23 square off against Guinea U23 on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. For all the must-know details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country, stay tuned.

France U23 vs Guinea U23: Where to watch and live stream Men's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

France U23 faceoff against Guinea U23 on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, promising an action-packed showdown. Don’t miss a second—stay updated on kickoff times and streaming options to catch every thrilling moment of this high-stakes clash live.

[Watch France U23 vs Guinea U23 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

France U23, a key contender for the gold medal, made a strong debut with a commanding 3-0 victory over the United States U23, edging them closer to securing a spot in the next round. This impressive performance sets the stage for their second match, where they face a more formidable opponent in Guinea U23.

Guinea U23 are in a precarious position after an opening defeat to New Zealand U23, making this matchup critical for their survival in the tournament. With elimination looming, Guinea need at least a draw to stay in contention, but overcoming France’s momentum will be a formidable challenge.

France U23 vs Guinea U23: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 28)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (July 28)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Colombia: 2:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Guinea: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 28)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 28)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 28)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (July 28)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Moriba Kourouma of Guinea – IMAGO / Newscom World

France U23 vs Guinea U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, France 3

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Guinea: DStv Now

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports