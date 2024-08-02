France and Brazil are gearing up for an exhilarating showdown in the 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinals, a matchup sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss a moment of this thrilling action; check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.
As the Olympic women’s soccer tournament heats up, one quarterfinal clash stands out as a must-watch. France have capitalized on Canada’s significant points deduction to seize the top spot in their group with 6 points, despite the Canadians winning every match. The French squad now sets its sights on a coveted spot in the semifinals and the ultimate prize of a gold medal.
Standing in their way are the formidable Brazilians, who secured third place in a tough group. Brazil are acutely aware of this golden opportunity to break into the final four and is determined not to let it slip away. With both teams poised for a high-stakes battle, this quarterfinal promises to be a thrilling encounter.
France vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (August 4)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 4)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 4)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 4)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 4)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 4)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
France vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: 9Now, Sports Status
Brazil: Globo Channels, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, France 3
Germany: Eurosport Player Germany
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo