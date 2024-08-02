France and Brazil are set to clash in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympic Games. For key information on match dates, kickoff times, and how to stream the game in your country.

France and Brazil are gearing up for an exhilarating showdown in the 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinals, a matchup sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss a moment of this thrilling action; check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.

As the Olympic women’s soccer tournament heats up, one quarterfinal clash stands out as a must-watch. France have capitalized on Canada’s significant points deduction to seize the top spot in their group with 6 points, despite the Canadians winning every match. The French squad now sets its sights on a coveted spot in the semifinals and the ultimate prize of a gold medal.

Standing in their way are the formidable Brazilians, who secured third place in a tough group. Brazil are acutely aware of this golden opportunity to break into the final four and is determined not to let it slip away. With both teams poised for a high-stakes battle, this quarterfinal promises to be a thrilling encounter.

France vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 4)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 4)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 4)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 4)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 4)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 4)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Marta of Brazil – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

France vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: 9Now, Sports Status

Brazil: Globo Channels, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, France 3

Germany: Eurosport Player Germany

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo