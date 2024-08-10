LeBron James and Team USA won the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. But how many Olympic medals does LeBron have in his career?

LeBron James, one of the most iconic figures in basketball history, has enjoyed a stellar career that spans two decades, including his participation in multiple Olympic Games. But how many Olympic gold medals has “King James” secured during his illustrious career? Let’s break it down.

LeBron James has won three Olympic gold medals during his career. He first struck gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where Team USA famously redeemed themselves after a disappointing showing in 2004, where they secured the bronze medal after failing against Argentina in semifinals.

James played a pivotal role in leading the squad, which was dubbed the “Redeem Team,” to victory. Four years later, in the 2012 London Olympics, LeBron once again helped lead Team USA to the top of the podium, securing his second gold medal.

His third gold medal came at the recent Paris 2024 Olympics, when they defeated host France. LeBron James was a crucial player in Team USA’s fifth consecutive gold medal in its history.

Lebron James #6 of United States holds his gold medal after defeating Spain in the Men’s Basketball gold medal game. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Who has more gold medals, Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

When comparing LeBron James to another basketball legend, Michael Jordan, the gold medal tally is close but not quite even. Michael Jordan has two Olympic gold medals to his name.

He earned his first gold in 1984, before he even entered the NBA, and his second as part of the legendary “Dream Team” in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. So, in terms of Olympic gold, LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan by just one gold medal.

Why didn’t LeBron James play in the 2016 Olympics?

LeBron James opted out of the 2016 Rio Olympics after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA Championship in 2016, a victory that also ended the city’s 52-year major sports title drought.

The grueling NBA season, which included a historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors, took a toll on LeBron. The need for rest and recovery after such an intense and emotionally charged season was the primary reason he chose to skip the Rio Games.

LeBron’s legacy beyond the Olympics

While LeBron James may have decided to sit out the 2016 Olympics, his impact on the international stage has already been cemented. With three gold medals and a bronze from the 2004 Athens Olympics, LeBron’s Olympic career is a testament to his greatness and enduring legacy in the sport of basketball. As he continues to add to his storied career, his contributions to Team USA will remain a significant part of his overall legacy.