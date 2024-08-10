Carmelo Anthony chose to leave Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan out of his all-time Team USA starting five.

Team USA is one of the most successful basketball teams in Olympic history. Many great players have worn this jersey, and many have won every competition they entered. Carmelo Anthony, when assembling his all-time ideal starting five, even had the luxury of leaving out Stephen Curry and the GOAT Michael Jordan.

From the legendary Dream Team established in Barcelona 1992, where some of the greatest NBA players ever represented the United States, to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, where other stars of the sport have also achieved remarkable feats.

If there’s anyone with the authority to select an all-time ideal starting five for Team USA, it’s certainly Carmelo Anthony. The former Nuggets, Knicks, and Thunder player didn’t hesitate to pick his own choices, notably leaving out both Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry.

In an interview with BasketNews, Anthony naturally included himself in his all-time ideal starting five, alongside none other than LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Charles Barkley, and Kobe Bryant.

When asked why he left Jordan off the team, Anthony stated: “What he [Jordan] did with the ’92 team, that would never be done, but the fact that he only played in that one Olympics, I’m looking at guys who had a career in FIBA basketball.”

Carmelo Anthony and the Olympics

Throughout his career, Carmelo Anthony was one of the players who represented Team USA the most times in the Olympics. Not only that, but he also earned a medal in every one of his appearances.

Athens 2004 – Bronze

Beijing 2008 – Gold

London 2012 – Gold

Rio 2016 – Gold

Additionally, in 2006, he secured third place at the World Championships in Japan, defeating Argentina to win the bronze medal.

Team USA and the dream of a new gold

After an epic victory over Serbia in the semifinals, Steve Kerr’s squad will be aiming for another gold medal to add to their collection. LeBron, Curry, and Durant are the leaders of a team that must defeat the host nation, France, to claim the top spot on the podium.