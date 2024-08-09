Team USA punched its ticket to the gold medal game at the Paris 2024 Olympic Gameswith a hard-fought 95-91 win over Serbia, setting up a final showdown with France, who took down reigning world champion Germany in the other semifinal. Stephen Curry was the star of the night, and Kevin Durant didn’t hold back in his praise.

Serbia, led by NBA standouts Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jokic, controlled much of the game, dominating the first three quarters. The European squad had Team USA on the ropes, even building a 17-point lead in the first half.

But in the crucial moments, Team USA’s experience and resilience shone through. Curry led the charge, sinking nine three-pointers and racking up 36 points, the second-highest scoring performance in U.S. Olympic history. After the game, Kevin Durant highlighted the significance of Curry’s contribution.

Kevin Durant on Stephen Curry’s performance with Team USA

Following the game, Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant spoke to ESPN about the crucial role Curry played when the team needed it most: “His energy was high… It was just a regular Steph game,” Durant remarked. “I think he was searching for that type of game the whole Olympics and to have it right here, especially when we needed it… It was special to see. It was God talking through him tonight.”

Kevin Durant #7 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States react after winning against Team Serbia during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As they prepare to face France in the gold medal game, Team USA remains the favorite, but they know they can’t take anything for granted. Serbia pushed them to the brink, and France is likely to present a similar challenge.