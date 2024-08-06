Snoop Dogg has become the urban influencer of the Summer Olympic coverage by NBC. He is reportedly making a huge sum for his antics.

Snoop Dogg, the rapper-turned-influencer has been a standout presence during the Summer Games in Paris, from carrying the Olympic torch to shouting “GOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLL” on Telemundo with Andrés Cantor.

Snoop has been spotted on set, riding a horse, and simply being himself. According to a source at NBC, his involvement has been a ratings goldmine. Officially, Snoop Dogg holds the title of “official correspondent,” but in reality, he brings a unique flair to the often traditional and sometimes mundane Olympic coverage.

Snoop’s role in Olympic coverage began with a special stint during the 2021 Tokyo Games, but his impact has been amplified this year through his antics and social media engagement. According to Henry McNamara on X, NBC’s investment in Snoop Dogg is not a bargain.

How much is Snoop Dogg making for his Olympic coverage?

Henry McNamara reports that NBC is paying Snoop approximately $500,000 per day and covering all his expenses. Throughout the Paris Games, Snoop has attended various events, including gymnastics, basketball, swimming, and equestrian competitions, often showing his support for U.S. athletes by wearing shirts featuring past and present Olympians.

With the 2028 Summer Olympics set to be held in Snoop’s hometown of Los Angeles, it is anticipated that NBC will continue to feature him in future Olympic coverage. For now, fans can enjoy his dynamic presence in Paris as the Games continue until August 11.