LeBron James issues strong warning to the rest of the world ahead of Paris with Team USA

The U.S. basketball team heads into the 2024 Paris Olympics with a perfect record, but their path was not without obstacles. The team, led by veteran superstar LeBron James, faced surprisingly close matches in the exhibition round, including narrow wins against South Sudan and Germany.

Despite entering his 22nd season at the age of 39, James proved he can still dominate. He led the team in scoring throughout the exhibition games and delivered clutch performances against both South Sudan and Germany.

Team USA boasts a talented roster, and with two of their group stage opponents being teams they already faced, they’re well-positioned to advance to the knockout rounds. However, their exhibition performances, particularly the narrow win against South Sudan, raise questions about their peak performance.

What did LeBron James say to Team USA?

Following the win over Germany, James addressed the team, highlighting the challenges they faced as a positive experience that will prepare them for the Paris 2024 Olympic games.

LeBron James of The United States takes on Andreas Obst of Germany during the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase match between USA and Germany at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Gold Medal the Only Acceptable Outcome

Given the team’s talent, anything less than a gold medal would be considered a major disappointment. James’ belief that the exhibition challenges will benefit them in the Olympics is a positive sign for their gold medal aspirations.

Anthony Davis talks about LeBron’s age

Anthony Davis, another key player, has been overshadowed by James’ brilliance while coming off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. While Davis’ contributions are valuable, his dominance pales in comparison to the ageless wonder that is LeBron James. Davis joked his way to the locker room and expressed his amazement at James’ performance, commenting that at nearly forty years old he is still a dominant figure.