LeBron James and Stephen Curry connected an alley-oop in the first exhibition game of Team USA vs Canada for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Team USA kicked off its road to the Paris 2024 Olympics with a dominant victory over Canada in its first exhibition game. The team, led by veteran stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry, showed a fluid and effective game, giving a glimpse of the potential of this talented group.

One of the game’s highlights was the Alley-Oop connection between James and Curry in the second half. The play, which demonstrated the chemistry and talent of both players, generated great excitement among fans and highlighted the team’s ability to play high-level basketball.

Generosity and team play were key aspects of the United States’ victory. If James and Curry can maintain this level of play and take advantage of the skills of the rest of the team, they will be formidable opponents in the quest for gold in France.

LeBron James Reacts to Curry’s Alley-Opp

In the postgame interview with Fox Sports’ Kristina Pink, James touched on the Alley-Oop and the enjoyment of playing with Curry: “Just two guys who love basketball and try to share the game. I missed him in the first half on an open three-pointer that I shot out of bounds, so it’s good that he was able to connect with me in the Alley-oop. It’s fun. We played at a high level, but the most important thing is that we’re playing the game we love in the right way, and that’s the result.”

LeBron James (L) #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of the United States are interviewed on the court by Kristina Pink of Fox Sports after the team’s 86-72 victory over Canada in their exhibition game ahead of the Paris Olympic Games. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

While James and Curry will be rivals again during the NBA season, it’s exciting to see them united on the court with a common goal: to take the United States to the top of the Olympic podium.

This first match has left a sweet taste for American fans, who are looking forward to seeing their team compete for Olympic glory. With James and Curry at the helm, along with a group of stars, the United States is emerging as one of the favorites to take the gold medal at Paris 2024.