Morocco U23 are gearing up to take on Spain U23 in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic Games, setting the stage for an electrifying clash. Don’t miss a second of this high-stakes matchup—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.
[Watch Morocco U23 vs Spain U23 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
Despite experiencing some ups and downs, Morocco’s U23 squad has demonstrated impressive performance, notably reaching the semifinals in an important tournament (they also achieved it in Qatar 2022). Now, the African team is aiming even higher, setting their sights on contending for the gold medal.
Their next challenge comes against Spain‘s U23 team, a formidable opponent that has unsurprisingly secured a spot in the top four. As favorites to win, Spain are eyeing a place in the grand final with the gold medal on the line. However, they must avoid complacency and bring their best game against a resilient Moroccan side.
Morocco U23 vs Spain U23: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (August 6)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (August 6)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (August 6)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
USA: 12:00 PM (ET)
Morocco U23 vs Spain U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX, Eurosport France
Germany: Eurosport Player Germany
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SNRT Live, Alkass One, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, Arryadia 3, beIN Sports Xtra, Al Aoula
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport 2 Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, Eurosport 2 Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Alkass One, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Xtra
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo, E!