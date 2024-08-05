Morocco U23 are set to face off against Spain U23 in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic Games. Stay tuned for key updates on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Morocco U23 are gearing up to take on Spain U23 in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic Games, setting the stage for an electrifying clash. Don’t miss a second of this high-stakes matchup—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.

Despite experiencing some ups and downs, Morocco’s U23 squad has demonstrated impressive performance, notably reaching the semifinals in an important tournament (they also achieved it in Qatar 2022). Now, the African team is aiming even higher, setting their sights on contending for the gold medal.

Their next challenge comes against Spain‘s U23 team, a formidable opponent that has unsurprisingly secured a spot in the top four. As favorites to win, Spain are eyeing a place in the grand final with the gold medal on the line. However, they must avoid complacency and bring their best game against a resilient Moroccan side.

Morocco U23 vs Spain U23: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (August 6)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (August 6)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (August 6)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Soufiane Rahimi of Morocco – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Morocco U23 vs Spain U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX, Eurosport France

Germany: Eurosport Player Germany

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SNRT Live, Alkass One, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, Arryadia 3, beIN Sports Xtra, Al Aoula

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport 2 Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, Eurosport 2 Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Alkass One, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Xtra

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo, E!