Will team USA basketball win one more Olympic gold? Check out the roster and schedule and find out some interesting facts about the history of team USA at the Olympic Games.

Team USA Basketball is gearing up for an exhilarating campaign in the 2024 Olympics, bringing together a stellar roster of talent to defend their title as the world’s premier basketball team.

With superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry leading the charge, the team is set to showcase their unmatched skills on the global stage. The competition will be fierce, with formidable opponents such as Spain, France, and Australia also making strong cases for the podium.

In their recent friendly matches, Team USA has demonstrated their readiness and prowess, securing impressive victories over top international teams. They delivered a commanding performance against Serbia, a team known for its defensive strength and tactical play, and also triumphed over Australia, highlighting their ability to outmaneuver one of the tournament’s most athletic squads.

As they prepare to face these challenging opponents, the chemistry and experience of the team will be crucial in securing their place at the top. For fans eager to follow every thrilling moment of Team USA’s journey, stay tuned for updates and insights as the 2024 Olympics unfold.

Team USA Basketball roster

Here is a list of players and staff making up Team USA Basketball for the 2024 Olympics:

Guards:

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

Forwards:

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Centers:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Head coach:

Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors)

Assistant Coaches:

Mark Few (Gonzaga University)

Tyronn Lue (L.A. Clippers)

Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat)

This coaching team previously led the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s National Team to a fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup in Manila.

Team USA Basketball Schedule

The USA basketball team will compete in Group C along with Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico. The tournament will kick off with a group stage, where teams will compete for a place in the knockout rounds, the top two qualify for the quarterfinals along with the two best third place finishers.

Following the group stage, the competition will advance to the quarterfinals, then the semifinals, and finally the medal matches.

Group stage

Group A

Australia

Greece

Canada

Spain

Group B

France

Germany

Japan

Brazil

Group C

Serbia

South Sudan

Puerto Rico

United States

Here is a complete schedule of all matches:

Saturday, July 27

5:00 a.m. ET: Group A: Australia vs. Spain

7:30 a.m. ET: Group B: Germany vs. Japan

11:15 a.m. ET: Group B: France vs. Brazil

3:00 p.m. ET: Group A: Greece vs. Canada

Sunday, July 28

5:00 a.m. ET: Group C: South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico

11:15 a.m. ET: Group C: Serbia vs. USA

Tuesday, July 30

5:00 a.m. ET: Group A: Spain vs. Greece

7:30 a.m. ET: Group A: Canada vs. Australia

11:15 a.m. ET: Group B: Japan vs. France

3:00 p.m. ET: Group B: Brazil vs. Germany

Wednesday, July 31

11:15 a.m. ET: Group C: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia

3:00 p.m. ET: Group C: USA vs. South Sudan

Friday, August 2

5:00 a.m. ET: Group B: Japan vs. Brazil

7:30 a.m. ET: Group A: Australia vs. Greece

11:15 a.m. ET: Group A: Canada vs. Spain

3:00 p.m. ET: Group B: France vs. Germany

Saturday, August 3

11:15 a.m. ET: Group C: Puerto Rico vs. USA

3:00 p.m. ET: Group C: Serbia vs. South Sudan

Quarterfinals, semifinals, bronze and gold medal games

Once the group stage is over, the elimination round will begin, consisting of four matches in the quarterfinals and two in the semifinals.

Tuesday, August 6

5:00 a.m. ET: Quarterfinal 1

8:30 a.m. ET: Quarterfinal 2

12:00 p.m. ET: Quarterfinal 3

3:30 p.m. ET: Quarterfinal 4

Thursday, August 8

11:30 a.m. ET: Semifinal 1

3:00 p.m. ET: Semifinal 2

Saturday, August 10

5:00 a.m. ET: Bronze Final

3:30 p.m. ET: Gold Final

Olympics 2024 Basketball Qualifications

Team USA secured their qualification for the 2024 Olympics by being one of the top two teams from the Americas region at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. Despite finishing in fourth place overall, their performance was sufficient to be one of the top teams in their region, ensuring their spot in the Olympic tournament.

In preparation for the 2024 Olympics, Team USA also played several friendly matches, including victories against strong international teams such as Serbia and Australia. These games helped the team fine-tune their strategies and build chemistry among the players.

Team USA’s History in Olympic Basketball

Team USA made its Olympic debut in men’s basketball at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, which was the first year basketball was included as an Olympic sport. In their inaugural appearance, it won the gold medal, defeating Canada in the final with a score of 19-8.

As of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA has participated in 19 Olympic Games and has won a total of 16 gold medals, 1 silver medal, and 2 bronze medals. The team also had impressive unbeaten streaks, including a 63-game winning streak that lasted from 1936 to 1972.

The 1992 Barcelona Olympics marked the first time professional NBA players were allowed to participate, giving birth to the legendary “Dream Team,” which included icons like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. This team is widely regarded as the greatest basketball team ever assembled.

Team USA’s participation in the Olympics has been marked by unparalleled success and dominance. From their debut in 1936 to the modern era, they have set the standard for excellence in international basketball, with a record 16 gold medals and numerous unforgettable moments. The team continues to inspire and set benchmarks in the sport, embodying the spirit of Olympic competition.

Expectations for 2024 Olympics

As usual, Team USA enters the Olympics with the expectation of winning the gold medal. Anything less would be considered a disappointment given the talent and resources at their disposal. This roster features some of the biggest names in the NBA, including Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Anthony Davis. These players bring exceptional skill, experience, and leadership.

The coaching staff is known for their strategic thinking and ability to adapt to different game situations, which is crucial in a tournament setting. Head coach Steve Kerr, along with assistants Mark Few, Tyronn Lue, and Erik Spoelstra, bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success at the highest levels of basketball.

Team USA’s strengths lie in their star power, coaching expertise, depth, and experience.The expectations are high for the team to contend for the gold medal, with key matchups and individual performances being crucial to their success.