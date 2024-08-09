France play against Spain in the 2024 Olympic Games gold medal match. For key information on match dates, kickoff times, and how to stream the game in your country.

France vs Spain: Where to watch and live stream Men's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

France are set to face Spain in the highly anticipated 2024 Olympic Games gold medal match, a clash between two of football’s elite teams. Make sure you catch every moment of this marquee event—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming details.

[Watch France vs Spain live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The stage is set for a highly anticipated showdown in the gold medal match, as France prepares to battle Spain in what promises to be a thrilling contest from start to finish. The French, buoyed by a hard-fought victory over Egypt that required extra time and overcoming the disadvantage of playing with one less player, are determined to secure the championship on home soil.

However, standing in their way is a formidable Spanish side that has consistently delivered at the highest level. Spain showcased their resilience and skill in the semi-finals, where they mounted an impressive comeback to defeat Morocco. Now, with the gold medal on the line, they are poised to challenge the hosts in what could be an unforgettable final.

France vs Spain: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (August 10)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (August 10)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (August 10)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 13:00 PM (ET)

Benat Turrientes of Spain – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

France vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Sports Status, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, France 3, Eurosport 2 France

Germany: Eurosport Player Germany, Eurosport

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, BBC Red Button

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV España, TVE La 1, Eurosport 2 Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, BBC Red Button

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo