France will face Team USA in the 2024 Men's Olympic basketball gold medal game. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and streaming options readily available.

France take on Team USA in the 2024 Men’s Olympic basketball gold medal game, a clash that’s shaping up to be the highlight of the tournament. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of this epic matchup, so be sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for updates on tip-off times and streaming options in the USA.

The most anticipated matchup of the tournament. Serbia, with their extraordinary roster, and Germany, the reigning world champions, may have proven their prowess on the court, but it’s Team USA and host nation France who have emerged as the clear favorites. The power of the American squad, combined with French home-court advantage makes this clash a must-watch.

However, only one team can claim the championship, and the United States are undoubtedly the team to beat. Led by a red-hot LeBron James and a sharpshooting Stephen Curry, who dropped 36 points in the semifinals, Team USA looks poised for victory. Yet, France, powered by the talents of Yabusele, Wembanyama, and Batum, are ready to defy the odds and deliver a massive upset.

When will the France vs Team USA match be played?

France are set to face Team USA in the highly anticipated 2024 Men’s Olympic basketball final this Saturday, August 10th, with tip-off scheduled for 3:30 PM (ET).

France vs Team USA: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch France vs Team USA in the USA

Tune in for the highly anticipated 2024 Men’s Olympic basketball clash between France and Team USA, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). You can also catch the action on Peacock and NBC.