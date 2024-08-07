Brandon Aiyuk had everything ready to leave the San Francisco 49ers, but, in a sudden change of mind, the wide receiver rejected a big trade.

The San Francisco 49ers have lost the Super Bowl twice in five years against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a huge disappointment for Kyle Shanahan with a roster full of stars such as Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel.

Now, Brock Purdy is the big hope toward the long term future as the young quarterback has reached at least the NFC Championship Game in his first two seasons in the NFL.

However, the San Francisco 49ers could lose one of those key players before the start of the 2024 season. Aiyuk wants a contract extension and, if that doesn’t happen, a trade.

Which teams might trade for Brandon Aiyuk?

During the last few weeks, three teams emerged as the biggest options for the San Francisco 49ers to make a trade and get something in exchange for Brandon Aiyuk: New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, one of them is out of the race. “After inquiring about Brandon Aiyuk’s availability, the Patriots have decided not to explore any further trade possibilities with the 49ers regarding their standout wide receiver. Patriots are excited about their young receivers and want to focus on them.”

Will Brandon Aiyuk be traded from 49ers?

However, after that information appeared, another report from Matt Maiocco revealed the shocking reason why it all fell apart. Everything was ready to confirm the trade, but, Aiyuk didn’t want to play for the Patriots.

“The New England Patriots had an agreement in place with the San Francisco 49ers and a large offer to Aiyuk on the table, but he did not show interest in going there.”