Julián Alvarez is set to become Atletico Madrid's newest signing, but the Spanish club is now facing a significant challenge in the near future.

It’s only a matter of time before Julian Alvarez is officially announced as Atletico Madrid’s latest acquisition. The club has reportedly agreed on a deal with Manchester City, purchasing Álvarez’s rights for €75 million, with an additional €20 million in bonuses. The hefty sum spent on this transfer, along with other recent signings, is putting pressure on Atlético’s financial strategy.

Diego Simeone, after a 2023-24 season without any titles, requested reinforcements for the squad. Atletico Madrid finished fourth in LaLiga, were eliminated in the Copa del Rey semifinals by Athletic Club, lost to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, and exited the Champions League in the quarterfinals against Borussia Dortmund.

Given these outcomes, Simeone demanded one or two signings per position. Atletico’s management, led by President Enrique Cerezo and Sporting Director Andrea Berta, responded by securing four key signings: Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sörloth, Conor Gallagher, and Robin Le Normand.

To fund these transfers, Atletico had to offload several players. Alvaro Morata was sold to AC Milan for €13 million, and Çağlar Söyüncü moved to Fenerbahçe for €8.5 million. However, the most significant sale will likely be Samu Omorodion’s transfer to Chelsea for €40 million.

Alexander Sorloth, new signing, of Atletico de Madrid with the ball during the match between Kitchee and Atletico de Madrid. Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid’s financial challenge after signing Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid has spent around €200 million on Sörloth, Le Normand, Gallagher, and Julian Alvarez. The club paid €32 million for Sörloth, €34.5 million for Le Normand, and €42 million for Gallagher. The deal for Julian Alvarez will cost €75 million upfront, with an additional €20 million payable if certain performance targets are met.

These substantial investments were made possible by the aforementioned player sales. However, as reported by Spanish outlet AS, Atletico Madrid is now out of funds for further signings.

Simeone is eager to add more depth to his squad for a long season that includes more Champions League matches alongside La Liga and the Copa del Rey. But to finance another signing, Atlético will need to sell more players.

According to the report, there aren’t many players left who could be sold. João Felix is the most likely candidate, having been out on loan to Chelsea and Barcelona in recent seasons. However, offloading Felix won’t be easy, as Atletico invested €127 million in him. Other potential departures include forward Angel Correa and midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme.