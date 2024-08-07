The reinforcement Curry was hoping for with the Warriors will not be arriving after all.

Klay Thompson’s departure has left the Golden State Warriors without their historic Big 3. Star Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will not have one of their last great assets this season, a player with whom they won multiple titles and who has decided to continue his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

The disappointing tenth place finish by the Golden State Warriors last season was undoubtedly a tough blow for the Californian organization, which will now look to rebound and return to the top of the standings.

A key to returning to their former glory is strengthening a roster that currently has few stars and young talent that has yet to firmly establish itself in the NBA spotlight.

The Warriors’ management had several players on their radar to reinforce the roster this offseason, with one particular target they were keen to pursue. However, it has recently been revealed that this player will not be joining the Bay Area, as he has signed a lucrative contract extension with his current team.

Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on October 23, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The player in question is none other than Lauri Markkanen. The Finnish star has agreed to a lucrative contract extension and will remain with the Utah Jazz for a few more years. As a result, Golden State will have to look elsewhere for their top reinforcement option. Curry, however, has made it clear to the Warriors’ front office he doesn’t want to have the final say on roster decisions.

Markkanen and a lucrative renewal with the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen was undoubtedly one of the most sought-after players in the NBA this offseason. His standout performances recently suggested that a departure from Salt Lake City was a very real possibility.

However, to the surprise of many, the Finnish player decided to re-sign with the Jazz and will stay in Utah for at least five more years. Markkanen will earn an additional $24 million on top of the $18 million he was set to make during the 2024-25 season, and he has signed a 4-year, $196 million extension.

In total, Markkanen will earn $238 million over the next five seasons, including $220 million in new money from his negotiations with the Jazz this offseason. Additionally, he cannot be traded during the 2024-25 season, as he signed this new deal on August 7, and the NBA trade deadline for that season is February 6.

Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on October 23, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Markkanen and his feelings about the renewal

Regarding the renewal, the Finnish player spoke with ESPN over the phone and stated: “They’ve all showed their belief in me, from the ownership to the front office to Will. It’s a comfortable environment and those guys’ resumes speak for themselves. I trust in the organization to help grow me as a person and a player, to build our team and I’m ready to take on the challenge.”