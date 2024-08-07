Dak Prescott hasn’t received a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys in a very complicated negotiation with owner Jerry Jones. The quarterback is set to become the highest paid player in the NFL.

It’s important to remember that, in the 2023 season, Prescott put MVP numbers during the regular season before a totally unexpected loss in the playoffs against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

If the Dallas Cowboys don’t make an offer soon, Dak Prescott will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Now, Ezekiel Elliott spoke about what would than mean for the franchise and the league.

Ezekiel Elliott sends special message to Dak Prescott

During training camp, Ezekiel Elliott was asked about how he thinks Dak Prescott will respond on the field if Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys don’t give him that long awaited contract extension.

“A guy like Dak who’s been through so much adversity in his life, every time stepped up to the plate and he answered the call. I don’t think it will affect him at all. He’s just such a strong person mentally. It might bring the best out of him. Dak’s going to give us his best anyway, but, you know what I’m saying.”

Ezekiel Elliott is excited of being back with Dak Prescott

After one season playing for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, the running back is absolutely thrilled of this reunion with Prescott trying to win the Super Bowl.

“I just feel good to be back with my guy. I think Dak has become more of a leader. We’ve all matured at age. Growing to be more mature. He is just taking more steps as a leader which is kind of crazy to say.”