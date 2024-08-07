The Los Angeles Lakers might have bad news for Bronny James about his future in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers kept his promise and drafted Bronny James with the No.55 pick in the 2024 Draft. It was the only way to keep LeBron James in the final years of the King’s brilliant career.

A few weeks later, the son of the legend struggled in his first games at the California Classic and the Summer League. However, in the final stretch of that tournament, the rookie from USC showed signs of improvement.

Now, the big question is if Bronny James will have a spot in the NBA or the G League is the best place to develop his talent. The Lakers seems to have an answer.

Will Bronny James make the roster with Lakers?

According to a report from Jovan Buha, the Los Angeles Lakers have made a final decision about Bronny James and, at least in the 2024-2025 season, the young prospect won’t have a lot of minutes to play with his father.

“And though Bronny James had an impressive end to the Summer League, at least by his modest expectations, the Lakers plan on using him primarily in the G League as he remains far from a rotation-caliber player.”