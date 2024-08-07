Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have reportedly let the Golden State Warriors' brass know what kind of role they want to have in the roster decisions.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have a lot of weight within the Golden State Warriors after helping the franchise win an impressive four NBA championships in the last decade.

However, it looks like they don’t want to have so much influence in the big decisions. According to a report from ESPN, both stars “have struck a balance” when it comes to their involvement in the Warriors‘ moves.

While both Curry and Green reportedly hope to be consulted throughout the decision-making process, they do not want want to be “final-decision makers“ when it comes to building the roster.

In fact, a source told ESPN Steph has made this clear to the Warriors’ executives: “Steph has said, ‘Look, I do not want to be making those decisions. It puts me in a different spot than all of my teammates. I do not want that.”

Curry, Green lost key partner with Klay Thompson’s departure

This offseason has been complicated for the Warriors, who have been unable to pull off a big move to help Curry and Green so far. On top of that, they lost Klay Thompson in free agency.

The Splash Brother’s production may have been in decline for a while, but it was still tough to see him leave after more than a decade together. At the end of the day, he was still a key contributor to the franchise’s success in recent years.

The 34-year-old, who joined the Dallas Mavericks this summer, reportedly asked Curry and Green not to force the front office to keep him, even though both stars later admitted it was tough to see him leave.

Warriors bring new faces, fail to get key target

The Dubs have been able to bring in new talent in Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton, but couldn’t catch all of their targets. In fact, Curry and the Warriors recently received bad news on the market.

All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen had been linked with Golden State for weeks, but he’s ultimately staying with the Utah Jazz by signing a five-year, $238 million extension.