Read about the long history of the Olympic Games and how modern Olympic Games differ from the ancient Olympics. Find out who was the first woman to win the ancient Olympics!

The Olympic Games are perhaps one of the most significant sporting events in human history. From ancient times before Christ, when the rules were vastly different from those we know today, this magnificent event has brought people from all over the world together to experience and share the passion for sports.

Together, we’ll take a brief look at the history of the Games, from their origins and transformations to how we experience them today in a manner vastly different from their early days.

When and where were the first Olympic Games?

The origins of the Olympic Games trace back to 776 B.C. in the ancient city of Olympia, Greece. Back then, the ultimate prize for victors was a wreath made of olive branches. The four-year span between each Games was known as an Olympiad, and a total of 291 editions were recorded up until the modern era.

Tradition holds that Corebo was the first Olympic champion, a claim supported by inscriptions discovered in Olympia listing the winners of a footrace. Winners of the events were celebrated and immortalized in poems and statues. Upon returning to their cities, they were greeted with hymns and artistic tributes, including dances, sculptures, and recitations.

The Olympic Games gradually declined starting in the 2nd century B.C. with the rise of Roman power in Greece. While the exact date of their end is not known, the most widely accepted date is 393 A.C., when Roman Emperor Theodosius I decreed the abolition of all pagan rituals and practices.

The Revival of Olympic Games

The modern Olympic Games were conceived by Baron Pierre de Coubertin and were officially established in 1894 at the University of the Sorbonne in Paris. On June 24, 1894, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was founded with representatives from 15 countries, and it was decided that the Games would be hosted in Athens in 1896.

In this inaugural edition, 14 countries and 241 athletes, exclusively men, competed in 43 events across 10 disciplines. The awards consisted of a silver medal, a laurel wreath, and a diploma, with Greek marathon runner Spiridon Louis emerging as the standout star of the Games.

Ancient vs Modern Olympic Games Comparison

The ancient Olympic Games were inspired by religious, cultural, and athletic celebrations. Participants had to adhere to strict rules, including being born in Greece, having no criminal record, and accepting the verdicts of the judges. Another interesting fact from that era is that only men were allowed to participate in the Games. Not only were women banned from competing, but they were also prohibited from being spectators at the events.

Here is a list of the most important disciplines from that time:

Running events

Discus throw

Javelin throw

Horse racing

Long jump

Dance competitions

One of the most striking differences between the ancient and modern Olympic Games is their focus. In ancient times, the Games were primarily a religious festival dedicated to the gods, while today, the modern Olympics symbolize a celebration of cultural exchange and athletic excellence. Some of the most notable differences between the ancient and modern Olympics include the inclusion of women, the expansion of events over the years, and the increasing role of technology.

The list of Olympic sports added over the years is extensive. Notable examples include soccer, field hockey, and basketball, among others.

Upcoming Olympic Games in Paris 2024

As the new edition of the Olympic Games approaches, Paris is putting the finishing touches on preparations for one of the most significant events in the world of sports. Although some events will start a few days earlier due to the schedule, a grand opening ceremony is anticipated on July 26.

Undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated delegations is that of the United States. The American team will aim to secure the highest number of gold medals and reclaim the top spot on the podium, as they did in Tokyo 2021. Among the standout athletes on the U.S. team are:

A one-of-a-kind ceremony

For the first time ever, Paris is set to host an opening ceremony outside a traditional stadium. Athletes from all delegations are expected to parade along the Seine River in their boats, covering a distance of 6 kilometers.

Olympic Games Symbols

The Olympic rings are the primary symbol of the Olympic Games. They consist of five interlocking rings, arranged with three on top and two below, each in a different color. The five rings represent the five main continents: Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The colors of the rings symbolize the unity of the entire world.

The Olympic flag is raised at all opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games, from the Antwerp 1920 Olympics to the present day. Its use is strictly regulated by the International Olympic Committee, just like the rings.

The official mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is the Olympic Phrygian Cap, a symbol of freedom and revolution in France historically associated with the French Revolution. The choice of the Phrygian Cap as mascot symbolizes the classic values of liberty, equality, and fraternity, which are fundamental to French identity.

A general view of the Olympic Rings in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome prior to the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in the Olympic Park Coastal Cluster on February 1, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Who was the first woman to win the ancient Olympics?

In ancient times, women were not allowed to participate in the Olympic Games. It wasn’t until Paris 1900 that a woman could claim the top spot. British tennis player Charlotte Cooper became the first female Olympic champion, defeating Hélène Prévost in the final. An interesting fact about Cooper is that she lost her hearing in both ears at the age of 26.