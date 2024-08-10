Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who dominated headlines throughout the Paris 2024 Olympics, is taking legal action for cyberbullying following her gold medal victory.

Imane Khelif made history by clinching the gold medal in the women’s welterweight division (66 kg) at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, defeating China’s Lui Yang in the final. This marked her first Olympic gold and the second for Algeria in these Games. However, her triumph has been overshadowed by a new battle—one in the legal arena.

Khelif has decided to take legal action against individuals who targeted her with defamatory comments on social media during the Games, particularly after her initial bout against Italy’s Angela Carini. To pursue this, she has enlisted a legal team to file a lawsuit against those responsible for the online harassment.

In an official statement released by her legal representatives, it was confirmed that Khelif has filed a complaint with the Paris prosecutor’s office for aggravated cyberbullying.

The lawsuit aims to hold accountable those who initiated and fueled what her legal team describes as a “misogynistic, racist, and sexist” campaign against the boxing champion.

Liu Yang of Team China looks on as Match Referee Jakov Peterson raises the hand of Imane Khelif of Team Algeria to announce the winner of the Boxing Women’s 66kg. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

The official statement from Khelif’s defense attorneys

“After the athletic achievement comes the pursuit of justice,” the statement from Khelif’s legal team read. “Fresh off her gold medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Imane Khelif has decided to lead a new fight: one for justice, dignity, and honor.”

The statement further highlighted that the investigation will not only seek to identify the instigators of the cyberbullying campaign but also those who perpetuated it, labeling the harassment as the “greatest stain” on the Olympic Games.

Imane Khelif’s response after winning gold at Paris 2024

Speaking out after her victory, Khelif addressed the harassment she endured, saying, “I am a strong woman with a special power. From the ring, I sent messages to those who were against me.” She emphasized that her victory was the best response to her critics, asserting her rightful place in the competition.

“I have been the target of attacks and a relentless campaign, and this is the best answer I can give. The answer has always been in the ring. I am fully eligible to compete; I am a woman like any other. I was born a woman, lived as a woman, and competed as a woman. Those who attacked me are enemies of success, but their attacks only made my victory sweeter.”