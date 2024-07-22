Find the full Olympics 2024 schedule for all sports and find out about the key dates when the Olympic ceremonies are happening!

Welcome to your ultimate guide for the 2024 Olympics! As the world gears up for this spectacular event, we’ve compiled a comprehensive schedule covering all the different sports and their key dates.

The biggest and oldest sports event in history, the Olympics, captivates the world and draws the attention of millions of fans who eagerly watch every competition. From the opening ceremony to the final medal presentation, the 2024 Olympics promise to deliver unforgettable moments.

Whether you’re a fan of athletics, swimming, gymnastics, basketball or any of the other thrilling competitions, our detailed breakdown will help you stay on top of all the action. Dive in to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the excitement at the 2024 Olympics.

2024 Olympics Key Dates

The 2024 Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. This grand event, held in Paris, France, will captivate audiences worldwide as athletes from every corner of the globe compete in a wide range of sports.

Key Ceremony Dates

Here are some key dates to keep in mind:

Opening of the Olympic Village: The Olympic Village officially opened its doors on July 18, marking the beginning of the arrival of athlete delegations. Colombia, Thailand, and Australia were among the first to arrive at the newly inaugurated facility.

Torch Relay: The flame of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was lit on April 16, in ancient Olympia, Greece. The journey will last 68 days and culminate with the lighting of the Olympic flame at the opening ceremony of the Games on July 26.

Opening Ceremony: July 26, 2024. The Olympics will kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony, featuring dazzling performances and the official start of Olympic competition.

Closing Ceremony: August 11, 2024. The Games will conclude with a memorable closing ceremony, celebrating the athletes’ achievements and bidding farewell to the Paris Olympics as the world looks forward to the next edition.

Sports dates to watch out for

Here is a list of the most popular sports and their respective durations:

Basketball: from July 27 to August 11

Soccer: from July 24 to August 9

Gymnastics: from July 27 to August 5

Tennis: from July 27 to August 4

Volleyball: from July 27 to August 11

Handball: from July 25 to August 11

Swimming: July 27 to August 4

Athletics: from August 2 to August 10

Field hockey: from July 27 to August 9

2024 Olympics Complete Schedule

With a packed schedule featuring a wide range of sports and events, the 2024 Olympics promises non-stop action and excitement. Luckily, fans can catch every moment on TV, and for those looking to stay updated on how to watch all the Olympic events, be sure to check out our guide on viewing options for the 2024 Games. Here is the complete schedule of Paris 2024 Olympics: