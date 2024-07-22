If you are wondering how to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics you are in the right place! See the available streaming options and tv channels recommended by Bolavip!

With a new edition of the Olympic Games on the horizon, all eyes in the sports world will soon turn to France. The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to be one of the most significant sporting events in recent years. With organizers and athletes alike pledging to deliver one of the most successful editions in history, anticipation is at an all-time high.

While some sports like soccer and rugby will kick off a few days early due to scheduling, the official start of the Paris 2024 Olympics is set for Friday, July 26. The Games will conclude on Sunday, August 11, with the closing ceremony marking the end of the exciting event.

LeBron James, Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Rafael Nadal, and Noah Lyles are just a few of the superstar athletes set to shine in Paris during the Olympics. Their participation adds incredible appeal, making it essential to catch every thrilling moment of this unmissable event.

With top sports stars set to compete, fans will need to stay on top of the schedule to catch every exciting moment. Bolavip is here to provide you with several options and recommendations to ensure you don’t miss any of the action.

Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

How to watch the Summer Olympics?

Friday, July 26 marks the beginning of the 2024 Paris Olympics, officially kicking off with the Opening Ceremony. NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony beginning at Noon ET. Also primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

All competitions will be available on NBC and Peacock, but for those seeking an online alternative, Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, ensuring you don’t miss any live action. The Olympics are the perfect excuse to not miss a single minute of any sport.

Soccer will be the first sport to kick off the Paris 2024 Olympic schedule. Meanwhile, the U.S. basketball team will make its debut against Serbia on Sunday, July 28 and the U.S. women’s soccer team will make their debut against Zambia on Thursday, July 25.

Potential medals for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics

While a strong performance from the United States is anticipated at the Paris 2024 Olympics, here’s a list of potential medal contenders to watch for:

Women’s national soccer team (Soccer)

Men national basketball team (Basketball)

Simone Biles (Gymnastics)

Katie Ledecky (Swimming)

Steffen Peters (Equestrian)

Vincent Hancock (Shooting)

Women’s national basketball team (Basketball)