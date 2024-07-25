The world of soccer is constantly evolving, and with each new season comes proposals to change the rules of the game. The latest proposal, which has generated intense debate, comes from a German coach in the lower divisions. Jochen Seitz, coach of Lokomotive Leipzig, suggests incorporating a handball rule into football. FIFA and the organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics are conducting some rule modification tests in soccer.

The idea of incorporating elements of other sports into soccer has always been controversial. While some fans and experts see this type of proposal as an opportunity to modernize the game and make it more attractive, others consider it a radical alteration of the traditional rules.

These proposals show FIFA’s willingness to adapt soccer to modern times and to continue to look for ways to improve the spectacle. However, any changes to the rules must be carefully evaluated to avoid altering the essence of the game and ensure that it remains attractive to fans around the world.

How would this new rule work?

According to Seitz, once the referee calls a foul, the opposing team should move away from the ball and not touch it again until play restarts. Any subsequent contact with the ball or an intentional retention would be sanctioned with a yellow card. The German coach argues that this measure would speed up the game and reduce simulations and other unsportsmanlike actions.

Players of Team Argentina line up prior to the Men’s group B match between Argentina and Morocco during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 24, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

What other modifications are being evaluated for soccer in Paris 2024 Olympics?

FIFA is evaluating other possible changes to the rules of soccer. For this reason, a new VAR test is being implemented during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This test uses a timer to count the time lost due to interruptions in play, with the aim of ensuring a longer net playing time, and for this reason, an additional 15 minutes were added after regulation time in the match between Argentina and Morocco.

The proposal to incorporate a handball rule into soccer has generated intense debate. While this idea may seem radical, it demonstrates the constant search for improvements in the most popular sport on the planet. Only time will tell if this and other proposals will be implemented in the future.