The chemistry between Stephen Curry and LeBron James is translating onto the court, giving fans plenty to be excited about.

The inclusion of Stephen Curry and LeBron James in the final roster for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics has undoubtedly generated significant excitement among fans, while also instilling fear and respect among their rivals.

The chemistry between these two NBA stars has been reflected not only in their performance on the court but also in the results, as Steve Kerr’s team remains undefeated and their victories have come without much threat.

The relationship between The Chef and LeBron is so strong that, although it might seem unlikely, Curry himself has imagined playing alongside the current leader of the Los Angeles Lakers on an NBA team.

In an interview with Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Curry explained what it feels like to play with LeBron: “I’m a good screener and can cause some confusion for a guy like (LeBron) having the ball. We do it a little bit in Golden State where you have somebody else having the ball and me setting it, and I have a lot of different actions you can run, but if you get (LeBron) going downhill, good luck to anybody trying to stop him and having me come off into space.”

Lebron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States look on during a Men’s Group Phase – Group C game between the United States and South Sudan on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 31, 2024 in Lille, France.

“Just try to make teams make decisions and the more decisions you can make a defense make the better chance you have to create confusion,” Curry continued.

Curry and his rivalry with LeBron in the NBA

Over the years, Curry and James have thrilled us with one of the fiercest rivalries in global sports. On one side, the Golden State Warriors; on the other, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nevertheless, both players have consistently agreed that it was a ‘respectful rivalry.’

“There has always been mutual respect, even when we were competing at the highest level. LeBron is an incredible competitor, and it’s always been an honor to face him. Now, having the chance to play alongside him is something I’m truly looking forward to,” explained the Warriors star.

For his part, James addressed the topic: “In the NBA, rivalries are intense, but they also make you better. Competing against Stephen has pushed me to be better every day. Now, being on the same team is a new experience, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors attempts a layup defended by LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Team USA and the Olympics

Coached by Steve Kerr, Team USA will face Serbia on August 8 in a semifinal matchup, aiming to secure a spot in the gold medal final. With an undefeated streak in these Olympics, Team USA will look to defeat Jokic and company to validate their status as contenders.