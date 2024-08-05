Tom Brady is watching the Olympics in Paris, where he shared a moment with LeBron James as he's cheering on Team USA.

After many years of dedication to the NFL, Tom Brady is finally enjoying life away from the gridiron. The legendary quarterback is in France to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he’s cheering on LeBron James and everyone who’s representing Team USA.

The 47-year-old shared a nice moment with the basketball team, showing his entire support for the star-studded roster that’s chasing gold in the French capital. And Brady made that clear with a special message dedicated to LeBron.

“We got your back!,” Brady wrote on an Instagram story as he shared a picture of himself and his daughter next to James, who’s the face of Team USA in these Olympics.

Needless to say, the picture made fans go wild on social media, as James and Brady are widely seen as the GOAT in their respective sports. Even a simple conversation or a picture is enough to make noise when these kinds of legends are seen together.

Another video that went viral on the Internet sees Brady greeting LeBron and Savannah James at the Team USA house in Paris 2024.

Tom Brady also meets Boston stars

Tom Brady also made the most of his visit in Paris to link up with the Boston Celtics stars who are representing Team USA at the Olympics: Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday.

“The Town (2010),” wrote Brady in reference to the movie directed by Ben Affleck. While Tom made the people of Boston happy by delivering six Super Bowl rings on a New England Patriots uniform, the Celtics stars won the NBA championship only a few months ago.