Ukraine U23 clash with Argentina U23 on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. For essential details on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your region, keep it locked here.

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Ukraine U23 takes on Argentina U23 on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. This high-stakes clash promises to be a must-watch event, packed with excitement and drama. Don’t miss a second of the action—stay tuned for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the thrilling moments live in your country.

The final Matchday of Group B is set for a thrilling finish as all four teams vie for a spot in the quarter-finals. Victory is the golden ticket each squad is chasing, but one team stands out with a unique advantage. Argentina U23, thanks to a superior goal difference, have already secured their place in the next round with just a draw, regardless of the outcome between Morocco and Iraq.

On the other hand, the path for Ukraine U23 is fraught with uncertainty. While a draw might suffice, their fate hinges on the result of the other match. Consequently, Ukraine must aim for a win to ensure advancement, though they are acutely aware of the formidable challenge ahead.

Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (July 31)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

Ukraine: 6:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Mykola Mykhailenko of Ukraine – IMAGO / IPA Sport

Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Television Publica, Claro Sports, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece

Ukraine: Suspilne Sport, MAX, Eurosport Player

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Arabia 8

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo