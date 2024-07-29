Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Ukraine U23 takes on Argentina U23 on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. This high-stakes clash promises to be a must-watch event, packed with excitement and drama. Don’t miss a second of the action—stay tuned for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the thrilling moments live in your country.
[Watch Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
The final Matchday of Group B is set for a thrilling finish as all four teams vie for a spot in the quarter-finals. Victory is the golden ticket each squad is chasing, but one team stands out with a unique advantage. Argentina U23, thanks to a superior goal difference, have already secured their place in the next round with just a draw, regardless of the outcome between Morocco and Iraq.
On the other hand, the path for Ukraine U23 is fraught with uncertainty. While a draw might suffice, their fate hinges on the result of the other match. Consequently, Ukraine must aim for a win to ensure advancement, though they are acutely aware of the formidable challenge ahead.
Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (July 31)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
Ukraine: 6:00 PM
USA: 11:00 AM (ET)
Ukraine U23 vs Argentina U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Television Publica, Claro Sports, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX
Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece
Ukraine: Suspilne Sport, MAX, Eurosport Player
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Arabia 8
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo