The USWNT take on Zambia in their first group stage match of the 2024 Olympic Games. Fans can catch all the essential details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the action.

The USWNT, the perennial powerhouse in women’s soccer, is set to make a grand entrance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, marking their debut as one of the frontrunners for gold. The Americans have dominated this event since its debut at Atlanta 1996 and are now aiming for their fifth Olympic medal. Their last gold came in London 2012, and after falling short in the subsequent two Games, they are poised to reclaim their place at the top.

Standing in their way are Zambia, a team that is fully aware of the challenge ahead. With a tough group stage and formidable opponents, Zambia will be looking to make a splash and pull off a major upset. As the tournament kicks off, all eyes will be on whether the USWNT can return to their winning ways or if Zambia will rewrite the script.

USWNT vs Zambia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 26)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (July 26)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 26)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 26)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 26)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (July 26)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Mary Wilombe of Zambia – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

USWNT vs Zambia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: ZDF Sport, Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 1 UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSO Telemundo Deportes Live, USA Network