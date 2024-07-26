The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have brought together athletes from all over the world to compete in a variety of sports disciplines. One of the most common questions that arises in each Olympic edition is to know which country has the largest number of athletes.

Knowing which country has the most representation at the Olympic Games can provide an interesting perspective on the global sports landscape. However, it is important to note that the number of athletes does not always directly correlate with success in the medal table. Other factors, such as the quality of preparation, the level of competition, and the luck factor, also influence the final results.

France will host 10,500 athletes, about 900 fewer than those who competed in the Games at Tokyo 2021, an edition that holds the record for participation in an Olympics. To be exact, Paris 2024 will be the Olympic Games with the sixth largest participation in history.

Which country has the largest representation at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Traditionally, the United States has been the country that has sent the most athletes to the Olympic Games. With a large population and a strong sports culture, the North American country has a wide base of talent in various disciplines. For this edition, it maintains first place with 653 participants and will be the team with the highest representation in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

France: The host with a great representation

While the United States usually leads in terms of the number of athletes, it is important to highlight the role of the host country. France, as the organizer of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, also has a sizable delegation. France is behind the Americans with a very close number, with 622 athletes; Japan, with a total of 447, would complete the podium.

Beyond the numbers

The podium that Paris 2024 will reach will be that of participating countries, the number of nations amounts to 204, making it the third in history with the highest representation. However, if the teams of refugee athletes and from neutral countries are added, the total reaches 206, which would equal the record held by Rio 2016.