Stephen Curry delivered one of the most epic performances in basketball history to give Team USA a gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Stephen Curry was on a mission alongside LeBron James for Team USA against France. The star of the Golden State Warriors knew this was his only chance to win a gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Victor Wembanyama led a furious comeback in the fourth quarter to put the French squad just three points behind this new version of the Dream Team. Then, The Chef started cooking.

Curry scored four three-pointers in two minutes to close out the game. One of those shots will be remembered as one of the greatest episodes in basketball history. The NBA legend left a moment for the ages in the toughest moment of an Olympics final.

“This was intense. Obviously they weren’t going to quit in their home building. It was an unbelievable moment. This ranks very high in terms of the excitement and the sight of relief getting to the finish line. It’s special. Two years ago, I knew this was in the horizon. I was excited to go after this. For me to get a gold medal is insane. That shot is just being decisive. You live with the results. You just let it go.”