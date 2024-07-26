As the world gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, one notable absence on the men's soccer front is England. Here's the reason why they won’t be present.

Unlike most nations, England does not compete independently in the Olympics. Instead, Great Britain is represented as a whole, which includes England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. This unique arrangement often complicates the selection and participation process for soccer, and this year they won’t be at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

European qualification for this summer’s men’s tournament came via the UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship 2023. Despite England defeating Spain 1-0 in the final, they still failed to secure a spot for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Historically, Great Britain has a prestigious legacy in men’s soccer, with three gold medals, being the most winning team ever. However, since 1974, Great Britain has not participated in soccer at the Olympic Games, with the exception of the London 2012 Olympics, where they competed as hosts.

In that event, the team reached the quarter-finals but was eliminated by South Korea on penalties. Since then, they have not returned to the Olympic stage in this sport.

Team GB line up before the Men’s Football first round Group A Match of the London 2012 Olympic Games between Great Britain and Senegal. Julian Finney/Getty Images

England men’s soccer team out of the Paris 2024 Olympics

England won’t have a men’s soccer team at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to the inability to reach an agreement between the four home nations, England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. There is a prevailing concern that fielding a combined team could harm their independent standings with FIFA and UEFA.

Unlike the World Cup and Euros, the Olympics are governed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Consequently, the separate nations must compete together as Team Great Britain. This setup has caused apprehension within Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, who fear it could jeopardize their independence in future FIFA and UEFA events.

The preference within these nations is to maintain independence for major football tournaments. They worry that if Team GB is used for the Olympics, it could set a precedent that might be enforced in other competitions by FIFA and UEFA.

As a result, despite the talent and passion for soccer in England and the other home nations, the complexities of unified representation and the protection of national independence have kept England out of the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games once again.