Argentina and France face each other in a duel of titans at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The result of this match will define the future of both teams in the tournament.

What happens if Argentina lose, win or tie with France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

The teams of Argentina and France will face each other in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, in one of the most outstanding matches that this instance will have due to the previous context and the rivalry between the two teams.

All the quarterfinal matches of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be played this Friday, July 2 in four stadiums in different cities in France: the Parc des Princes, the Stade de Lyon, the Stade de Marseille, and the Stade de Bordeaux. The winners of each match will advance to the semifinals and will have to play on Monday, August 5 at the stages of Marseille and Lyon.

The winner of these matches will qualify for the final on August 9 at the Parc des Princes in search of the gold medal, while the losers will face each other the day before at the La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes in search of the bronze medal.

What happens if Argentina lose to France?

If Argentina loses the quarterfinal match against France, it will be officially eliminated from the tournament and France would advance to the semifinals of Paris 2024 Olympics.

Players of Team Argentina line up prior to the Men’s group B match between Argentina and Morocco during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 24, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

What happens if Argentina beats France?

If Argentina beats France, they would advance to the soccer semifinals at Paris 2024 and will face the winner of the match between Egypt and Paraguay. Advancing to the semifinals guarantees the possibility of fighting for one of the medals of the tournament.

What happens if Argentina and France draw?

If Argentina draws against France in this Olympic Games quarterfinal match after regulation time (90 minutes), a 30-minute extra time is played, divided into two halves of 15 minutes each. If the tie persists after extra time, the winner is decided by a penalty shootout and advances to the semi-finals of the tournament.