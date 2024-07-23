Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi will not be part of Argentina's squad for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Here’s why the soccer legend will be missing from the action.

Soccer fans are eagerly anticipating the matches leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with Argentina set to play against Morocco just a day before the opening ceremony. However, their iconic star, Lionel Messi, will not be on the field.

The reason behind Messi’s absence is his decision to prioritize the Copa America over the Paris 2024 Olympics. The former Barcelona player explained his choice in an interview with ESPN, stating, “It’s a difficult time because there’s the Copa America, it’s two or three months in a row away from the club (Inter Miami) and at this age, I’m not ready to play everything.” He added, “I have to choose the moments, and it would be too much to play two tournaments in a row.”

Reflecting on his past experiences, Messi said, “I was lucky enough to be in an Olympic Games and win it together with Masche (Javier Mascherano), it was one of the most beautiful experiences. I will never forget the Olympics and the Under-20 World Cup.”

Argentina’s roster for Paris 2024 Olympics

Here is the complete list of the players Javier Mascherano will have in France:

Goalkeepers

Leandro Brey – Boca Juniors

Geronimo Rulli – Ajax

Defenders

Marco Di Cesare – Racing

Julio Soler – Lanus

Joaquin Garcia – Velez

Gonzalo Lujan – San Lorenzo

Nicolas Otamendi – Benfica

Bruno Amione – Santos Laguna

Midfielders

Ezequiel Fernandez – Boca Juniors

Santiago Hezze – Olympiacos

Cristian Medina – Boca Juniors

Kevin Zenon – Boca Juniors

Forwards

Giuliano Simeone – Atletico Madrid

Luciano Gondou – Argentinos Juniors

Thiago Almada – Atlanta United

Claudio Echeverri – River Plate

Julian Alvarez – Manchester City

Lucas Beltran – Fiorentina

Argentina’s schedule for Paris 2024 Olympics

As for the schedule, Argentina will debut on July 24 against Morocco at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium. They will then face Iraq on July 27 in Lyon, and will close the group stage against Ukraine on July 30 at the same stadium. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, with the final to be played on August 9 at the Parc des Princes.