Skateboarding will have its medalists this Saturday. To ensure you don't miss anything about this discipline at the Paris 2024 Olympics, here's the full information on how to watch it in the USA.

The Paris 2024 Olympics have officialy started. For many fans, the skateboarding is a very attractive and entretaining discipline, so here’s how to watch it live in the USA.

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and will continue at Paris 2024, featuring two disciplines: street and park. Street skateboarding mimics urban environments with stairs, rails, and ledges, while park skateboarding takes place on a bowl-shaped course with ramps and curves.

The sport’s inclusion has brought a youthful energy to the Olympics, attracting new audiences and showcasing top athletes like Nyjah Huston and Sky Brown. With its mix of athleticism and creativity, Olympic skateboarding continues to grow in popularity and prestige.

When will the Paris 2024 Olympic Skateboarding start?

The Olympic Skateboarding will take place on July 27. The men’s prelims will start at 6:00 AM ET, while the final is scheduled at 11:00 AM ET.

Paris 2024 Olympic Skateboarding: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:000 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

How to watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Skateboarding in the USA

Don't miss the Paris 2024 Olympic Skateboarding. In the USA you can stream it on Fubo. Other options: Peacock, NBC, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app.