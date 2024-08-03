Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Olympics Singles Men's tournament final. Get ready for every thrilling moment with our essential guide on when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live for free in the USA: 2024 Olympics Singles Men's tournament

In a blockbuster showdown at the 2024 Olympics Singles Men’s tournament, Novak Djokovic is set to clash with Carlos Alcaraz in the final match. Fans across the USA can catch all the action with crucial details including the date, start time, and live streaming info so you won’t miss a second of this thrilling encounter.

In a highly anticipated showdown, the tennis world is set for a blockbuster final featuring today’s top two players. Novak Djokovic, who has conquered nearly every milestone in his storied career, is gunning for the one title that has eluded him: the Olympic gold medal. The Serbian star, showcasing an exceptional level of play, views this as perhaps his final opportunity to claim the coveted prize.

Standing in Djokovic’s way is none other than Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning champion of the last two Grand Slam tournaments, including a recent victory at Wimbledon against Djokovic. This clash promises to be a monumental battle, as Alcaraz’s formidable form and Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of gold set the stage for an unforgettable Olympic final.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the highly anticipated Men’s Singles final at the 2024 Olympics on Sunday, August 4th, with the match set to kick off at 6:00 AM (ET).

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) with Novak Djokovic (SRB) – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 AM

CT: 5:00 AM

MT: 4:00 AM

PT: 3:00 AM

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

The showdown between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Olympics Men's singles tennis tournament will be broadcast on USA Network and NBC.