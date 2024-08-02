Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the gold medal match. One of the most anticipated events in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Novak Djokovic is trying to end for good the debate about who is the best player in history in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Even after 24 Grand Slams won, the comparisons with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer keep going.

Although the Serbian player has enough accolades to be considered the greatest athlete in tennis, there’s one pending mission. A gold medal. Nadal accomplished that in singles and doubles, while Federer did it in the latter alongside Stan Wawrinka.

Just a few months ago, Djokovic suffered a knee injury which forced him to retire from Roland Garros. Shockingly, the star came back on time for Wimbledon and lost the final against Carlos Alcaraz.

When will Novak Djokovic face Carlos Alcaraz in Paris 2024 final?

Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, August 4 in another chapter of their rivalry. The game should start approximately at 8 AM (ET) after the Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal match.

Who has won the Golden Slam in tennis?

Steffi Graf is the only player in history who has conquered the Golden Slam by winning in the same year (1988) the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, the US Open and individual gold at the Olympics.

Although Novak Djokovic could add an individual gold medal to his brilliant trophy case, it should not be considered a Golden Slam as he could’t win everything in the same year.

What is the Career Golden Slam in tennis?

If Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz, the Serbian will complete the Career Golden Slam in tennis. Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open and an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

In this case, it doesn’t matter when you achieve the victories. So, this impressive list includes big names like: Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi and Serena Williams. By the way, Roger Federer never did it as he couldn’t get an individual gold.