France will play Team USA in the gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a number of NBA stars. Find out all the players in the French roster here.

The stage is set for the gold medal match in men’s basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With a hard-fought win over Serbia, Team USA has set up a meeting against France in the final.

The Olympic decider will take place on Saturday, August 10, at 3:30 PM (ET)/12:30 PM (PT). Needless to say, it will be a challenging game for LeBron James and company, since the French side will be playing at home.

But the upcoming opponents for the US also deserve respect for the names they boast on their roster. Victor Wembanyama may be their most famous member, but France has other players who do well enough in the NBA.

The complete French squad in men’s basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Apart from the United States, France are the third country with the most NBA players at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (five). Only Canada (10) and Australia (nine) had more.

Victor Wembanyama #32 of Team France reacts during a Men’s basketball quarterfinal game between Team Canada and Team France on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France.

PG – Frank Ntilikina, Partizan

SF – Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers

PG – Andrew Albicy, CB Gran Canaria

PF – Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid

G/F – Isaïa Cordinier, Virtus Bologna

SG – Evan Fournier

G – Nando de Colo, ASVEL Basket

C – Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos B.C.

C – Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

C – Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

PG – Matthew Strazel, AS Monaco

SF – Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

Why is Joel Embiid playing for Team USA instead of France?

Many fans wonder why Joel Embiid is not part of the French Olympic basketball squad at Paris 2024. Even though the Philadelphia 76ers star was born in Cameroon, many thought he’d represent France after acquiring French citizenship in 2022.

Embiid, however, ultimately committed to Team USA as he also has American passport. This decision didn’t sit well in France, where he’s heard nothing but boos from fans at Paris 2024. In an interview with The Athletic, Embiid explained his decision.

“It was a tough decision, but it is all about comfort level, and like I said, I’ve known these guys [Team USA] for a long time and I just felt more comfortable than on the other side [France],” Embiid said. “There was some concern with the other side. Comfort level was huge. I always say I’m going to be where I’m wanted and these guys wanted me.”