The stage is set for the gold medal match in men’s basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With a hard-fought win over Serbia, Team USA has set up a meeting against France in the final.
The Olympic decider will take place on Saturday, August 10, at 3:30 PM (ET)/12:30 PM (PT). Needless to say, it will be a challenging game for LeBron James and company, since the French side will be playing at home.
But the upcoming opponents for the US also deserve respect for the names they boast on their roster. Victor Wembanyama may be their most famous member, but France has other players who do well enough in the NBA.
The complete French squad in men’s basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Apart from the United States, France are the third country with the most NBA players at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (five). Only Canada (10) and Australia (nine) had more.
- PG – Frank Ntilikina, Partizan
- SF – Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers
- PG – Andrew Albicy, CB Gran Canaria
- PF – Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid
- G/F – Isaïa Cordinier, Virtus Bologna
- SG – Evan Fournier
- G – Nando de Colo, ASVEL Basket
- C – Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos B.C.
- C – Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
- C – Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
- PG – Matthew Strazel, AS Monaco
- SF – Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
Why is Joel Embiid playing for Team USA instead of France?
Many fans wonder why Joel Embiid is not part of the French Olympic basketball squad at Paris 2024. Even though the Philadelphia 76ers star was born in Cameroon, many thought he’d represent France after acquiring French citizenship in 2022.
Embiid, however, ultimately committed to Team USA as he also has American passport. This decision didn’t sit well in France, where he’s heard nothing but boos from fans at Paris 2024. In an interview with The Athletic, Embiid explained his decision.
“It was a tough decision, but it is all about comfort level, and like I said, I’ve known these guys [Team USA] for a long time and I just felt more comfortable than on the other side [France],” Embiid said. “There was some concern with the other side. Comfort level was huge. I always say I’m going to be where I’m wanted and these guys wanted me.”