Joel Embiid has been hearing nothing but boos since he set foot in France to play in the Paris 2024 Olympics with Team USA. It may be tough, but the Philadelphia 76ers star has all the support he needs from his teammates, with LeBron James making it clear the entire squad has Embiid’s back.

“We are all on Jo’s side,” James told The Athletic after Team USA’s win against Puerto Rico Saturday. “Jo’s in great spirits, we’re all in great spirits, and as his 11 teammates, we just give him the support that he needs both on the floor and off the floor if needed.”

Embiid has been receiving a lot of hate from French fans since he decided to represent the United States instead of France. Born in Cameroon but with both American and French citizenship, the 30-year-old ultimately committed to Team USA.

Joel Embiid explains why he chose Team USA over France

Embiid had a big night against Puerto Rico, responding to the boos with a dominant performance that included 15 points. Besides, he defied the French fans by putting his hands behind his ears and raising his hands to make them boo louder.

Speaking to the media after the game, the 2023 NBA MVP shed more light into his decision of representing the United States instead of France. According to Embiid, it came down to being more comfortable with Team USA.

“It was a tough decision, but it is all about comfort level, and like I said, I’ve known these guys [Team USA] for a long time and I just felt more comfortable than on the other side [France],” Embiid said. “There was some concern with the other side. Comfort level was huge. I always say I’m going to be where I’m wanted and these guys wanted me.”