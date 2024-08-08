Team USA was almost shocked by Serbia at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but its unbeaten streak remains safe.

When was the last time Team USA lost in men's basketball at the Olympic Games?

Team USA had to sweat, but it ultimately got the job done against Nikola Jokic’s Serbia in the men’s basketball semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With this victory, LeBron James and company avoided a historic collapse.

And the win also allowed the country to extend its unbeaten streak in the Olympics. The United States haven’t lost an Olympic basketball game since Tokyo 2020.

The Team USA’s last defeat in the Olympic Games to date came on July 25, 2021, when France upset the eventual champions 83–76. That loss ended the country’s 25-game winning streak in the Olympics.

But it didn’t take long for the USA to bounce back, with the squad coached by Gregg Popovich making it all the way to the promised land en route to their 16th Olympic gold medal.

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States drives past Moustapha Fall #93 and Frank Ntilikina #1 of Team France during the first half of the Men’s Preliminary Round Group B game on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 25, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

In fact, even though the loss in the debut saw Kevin Durant and company finish second behind France in the group stage, Team USA ended up beating that same opponent 87-82 in the gold medal match.

When does USA play next? Date and opponent in the men’s basketball gold medal game at Paris 2024 Olympics

With their hard-fought win against Serbia, USA Basketball has set up a meeting with hosts France in men’s basketball final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The gold medal match will take place on Saturday, August 10, at 3:30 PM (ET)/12:30 PM (PT).

Curiously, we’re talking about the same country that was the last to defeat the United States in men’s basketball at the Olympics. And this time not only they will play at home, but their squad also looks stronger.

Who is on the French Olympic basketball team at Paris 2024?

While Team USA is on paper the strongest team in the world, France also take pride in their Olympic squad in the men’s basketball tournament. While Victor Wembanyama is their most prominent player, their Paris 2024 Olympic roster also includes other NBA stars.