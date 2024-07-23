The U.S. men’s soccer team is chasing its first Olympic medal at Paris 2024, aiming to add to the four gold medals won by the women’s team. However, they will have to pursue this goal without their marquee player, Christian Pulisic.
The reason why Christian Pulisic will not be present at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is because only three players over the age of 23 can be part of the team and Pulisic is already in Italy with his club getting ready for the pre-season.
The United States’ roster for the Paris 2024 Olympics includes three overage players: defenders Walker Zimmerman (31) and Miles Robinson (27), and attacking midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (25).
Zimmerman, a key figure for Nashville SC, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the backline. Robinson, a standout for FC Cincinnati, is known for his athleticism and defensive prowess. Mihailovic, currently with the Colorado Rapids, adds creativity and playmaking ability to the midfield.
USA Team roster for Paris 2024 Olympics
Here is the complete list of players Marko Mitrovic will have at his disposal for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:
Goalkeepers
- Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)
- Gaga Slonina (Chelsea)
Defenders
- Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Fürth)
- Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union)
- Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)
- John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls)
- Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC)
- Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)
Midfielders
- Gianluca Busio (Venezia)
- Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF)
- Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union)
- Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids)
- Tanner Tessmann (Venezia)
Forwards
- Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht)
- Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht)
- Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC)
- Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg)
- Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo)
USA Team schedule for Paris 2024 Olympics
The U.S. men’s national team will be among the first to compete at the Paris Olympics. They will kick off their campaign on Wednesday, July 24, against France. Following that, they will face New Zealand on Saturday, July 27, and conclude group play against Guinea on Tuesday, July 30.