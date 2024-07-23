AC Milan star Christian Pulisic will not be suiting up for the U.S. team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Here’s the reason why he will be absent from the squad.

Why is Christian Pulisic not playing for the United States in Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

The U.S. men’s soccer team is chasing its first Olympic medal at Paris 2024, aiming to add to the four gold medals won by the women’s team. However, they will have to pursue this goal without their marquee player, Christian Pulisic.

The reason why Christian Pulisic will not be present at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is because only three players over the age of 23 can be part of the team and Pulisic is already in Italy with his club getting ready for the pre-season.

The United States’ roster for the Paris 2024 Olympics includes three overage players: defenders Walker Zimmerman (31) and Miles Robinson (27), and attacking midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (25).

Zimmerman, a key figure for Nashville SC, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the backline. Robinson, a standout for FC Cincinnati, is known for his athleticism and defensive prowess. Mihailovic, currently with the Colorado Rapids, adds creativity and playmaking ability to the midfield.

Walker Zimmerman of United States is seen prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA. Elsa/Getty Images

USA Team roster for Paris 2024 Olympics

Here is the complete list of players Marko Mitrovic will have at his disposal for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

Goalkeepers

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

Gaga Slonina (Chelsea)

Defenders

Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Fürth)

Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls)

Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders

Gianluca Busio (Venezia)

Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF)

Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union)

Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids)

Tanner Tessmann (Venezia)

Forwards

Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht)

Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht)

Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC)

Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg)

Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo)

USA Team schedule for Paris 2024 Olympics

The U.S. men’s national team will be among the first to compete at the Paris Olympics. They will kick off their campaign on Wednesday, July 24, against France. Following that, they will face New Zealand on Saturday, July 27, and conclude group play against Guinea on Tuesday, July 30.