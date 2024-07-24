Megan Rapinoe, one of the notable absences from the USWNT, will not be part of the squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Reclaiming the top spot is the ultimate goal. The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team will aim to secure another gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics as they kick off against Zambia this Wednesday at Nice’s stadium. The journey ahead promises challenges, potentially more complex than anticipated, with some key figures absent from this edition of the Games.

One of the most notable absences might be the multi-champion Megan Rapinoe, winner of the gold medal in London 2012 and the bronze in Tokyo 2020. The question remains: Why will Megan Rapinoe not compete in the Olympics with the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team?

Last year, the striker who rose through the ranks with Chicago Red Stars announced via her social media channels her retirement from professional soccer to focus on personal projects:

“I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people,” said Rapinoe. “I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special.”

Bronze medalist Megan Rapinoe of Team United States poses with their bronze medal during the Women’s Football Competition Medal Ceremony on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on August 06, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

“I want to thank my family for being by my side all these years. Thanks to all my teammates and coaches all the way back to my first days in Redding, on to college at the University of Portland and of course thanks to U.S. Soccer, the Seattle Reign and especially Sue, for everything. I will forever cherish the friendships and support over the years in this game, and I am beyond excited for one last ride with the National Team and the Reign.”

Megan Rapinoe and the Olympics

Megan Rapinoe boasts three Olympic appearances, each with a distinct outcome. Her standout debut came at London 2012, where the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team clinched gold, with Rapinoe pivotal in the semifinals scoring.

Four years later, in Rio de Janeiro, the outcome was disappointing. The defending champions were eliminated by Sweden in the quarterfinals after a tense penalty shootout. Her final Olympic appearance was in Tokyo 2020, where the United States secured a spot on the podium by claiming bronze in the third-place match against Australia.

USWNT Paris 2024 Olympic Games full schedule

The United States will aim to improve upon their last performance in Tokyo 2020, where they secured the bronze medal. To achieve this, they must navigate through three challenging group stage matches: