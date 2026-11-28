Everton host Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the 2026-27 Premier League, with local pride on the line between the two Merseyside clubs. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Everton vs Liverpool: Match Summary Match Everton vs. Liverpool Tournament 2026-27 Premier League Date Sunday, November 29, 2026 Time 7:00 AM ET / 4:00 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, UNIVERSO Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the USA

The match airs on USA Network and UNIVERSO for viewers in the United States. Both channels carry the broadcast in English and Spanish.

Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO NOW.

Can I watch Everton vs Liverpool for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Everton vs Liverpool for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everton sit ninth in the Premier League table heading into this derby. They come off a 0-4 loss to Brentford on November 23, a result that snapped a two-game winning run that included a 3-1 win over Coventry and a 1-0 victory against Newcastle.

Liverpool arrive in fourth place and in strong form. They beat Club Brugge 3-0 on November 25, following a 4-0 rout of Man Utd and a 3-1 win over Palace, three straight wins across competitions heading into the trip across Stanley Park.

The gap in the standings and in recent results adds weight to this Merseyside derby, with Everton looking to bounce back at Hill Dickinson Stadium and Liverpool aiming to keep their momentum going.

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Liverpool leads the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on April 19, 2026: Everton 1-2 Liverpool.

Everton vs Liverpool: Predicted Lineups

Everton (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Garner; Merlin Rohl, Thierno Barry, Tyrique George.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson Alisson; Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil Van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister; Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak, Rio Ngumoha.

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What time is the Everton vs Liverpool match?

The Everton vs Liverpool match kicks off on Sunday, November 29, at 7:00 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: