Manchester United face Brentford today at Old Trafford in the 2026-27 Premier League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Manchester United host Brentford in the 2026-27 Premier League with both sides looking to settle things down after mixed runs, and these predicted lineups point to two teams making notable changes up and down the pitch.

Manchester United set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Lammens behind a back four of Dalot, Yoro, Maguire and Martínez. Tielemans and Mainoo sit in midfield behind a front line of Cunha, Mbeumo and Dorgu supporting Zirkzee. The team is without Rashford, Shaw, Darlow, Baleba, Šeško and Ugarte, a list that strips out options both in attack and across midfield and defense, putting more responsibility on the players selected to start.

Manchester United’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez; Youri Tielemans, Matheus Cunha, Kobbie Mainoo; Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee, Patrick Dorgu.

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Brentford line up in a matching 4-2-3-1, with Kelleher in goal behind Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg and Lewis-Potter. Yarmoliuk and Janelt anchor the midfield, with Damsgaard, Ouattara and Anthony linking play in front of them and Wilson leading the line. They are missing Milambo, Hickey, Collins, Henry, Da Silva, Furo and Thiago, a long absence list concentrated in defense and midfield that leaves the back line and double pivot light on alternatives.

Brentford’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Caoimhín Kelleher; Michael Kayode, Kristoffer Ajer, Sepp Van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter; Yehor Yarmoliuk, Mikkel Damsgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Dango Ouattara, Callum Wilson, Jaidon Anthony.

How does Manchester United arrive for the game vs Brentford?

Manchester United come into this one off a rough stretch. They lost 0-4 to Liverpool on November 22, drew 4-4 with Aston Villa on November 8, and before that fell 0-2 to Chelsea on October 31. That run leaves them needing a response in front of their own fans, and a positive result here would go some way toward steadying things.

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How does Brentford arrive for the game vs Manchester United?

Brentford arrive in better shape after beating Everton 4-0 on November 23. Before that they lost 0-2 to Albion on November 8, though they had beaten Nottingham 2-0 on October 31. The mix of results shows a team capable of big attacking days, and they will look to carry that Everton form into Old Trafford.