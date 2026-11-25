Club Brugge host Liverpool on November 25, 2026 in the Champions League, a fixture that matters for both sides as they try to build on strong recent form in the league phase. Belgian soil has not been kind to many visiting English clubs this season, and this matchup brings that storyline into focus. Below are the predicted lineups for both teams and what they suggest about how each manager plans to approach the game.

Club Brugge are set up in a 4-1-4-1 under Ivan Leko, with Yann Sommer behind a back four of Kyriani Sabbe, Jorne Spileers, Brandon Mechele and Joaquin Seys. Freddie Potts sits as the lone holding midfielder, screening for a four-man line of Carlos Forbs, Hugo Vetlesen, Hans Vanaken and Félix Lemaréchal, with Nicolò Tresoldi leading the attack alone up top. There are no absences listed for Club Brugge, meaning Leko can call on his strongest available group for this one.

Club Brugge’s predicted lineup (4-1-4-1): Yann Sommer; Kyriani Sabbe, Jorne Spileers, Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys; Carlos Forbs, Hugo Vetlesen, Freddie Potts, Hans Vanaken, Félix Lemaréchal; Nicolò Tresoldi.

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Liverpool project in a 4-2-3-1 under Andoni Iraola, with Alisson in goal behind a back line of Jeremie Frimpong, Jérémy Jacquet, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are paired in central midfield, with Treymaurice Nyoni, Víctor Muñoz and Bradley Barcola supporting Rio Ngumoha as the central striker. The visitors are missing Ryan Gravenberch, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Amara Nallo and Hugo Ekitiké, all ruled out, which strips depth from midfield, defense and attack alike and forces several changes from what would otherwise be a first-choice lineup.

Liverpool’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Jeremie Frimpong, Jérémy Jacquet, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Treymaurice Nyoni; Víctor Muñoz, Bradley Barcola, Rio Ngumoha.

How does Club Brugge arrive for the game vs Liverpool?

Club Brugge arrive in excellent shape, having won their last three matches. They beat PSV 2-1 on November 4, following wins over Lens 3-0 on October 21 and Inter 4-3 on October 13. That run of form, including a high-scoring victory over Inter, gives Ivan Leko’s side real confidence heading into a game against a heavyweight opponent.

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How does Liverpool arrive for the game vs Club Brugge?

Liverpool arrive off a mixed stretch of results. They lost 2-3 to Fenerbahce on November 4, but that followed a 4-3 win over Villarreal on October 20 and a 6-3 win over LASK on October 14. The attacking numbers in those wins show a team capable of scoring freely, even if the Fenerbahce defeat exposed some defensive issues Andoni Iraola will want fixed on the road.